Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VHT opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

