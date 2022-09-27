Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Bell Rock Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24,066.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 39.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $50,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,483. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

