Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.57

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 33312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

