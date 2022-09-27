Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $333.31. 357,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

