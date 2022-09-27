Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,118,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,600,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,835,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,229. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05.

