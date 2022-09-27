Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 397.9% from the August 31st total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance
BND traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,945,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $86.03.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
