Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.01

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.92.

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.