Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 6.8%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.27. 4,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,352.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

