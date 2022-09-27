Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 4.2%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 102,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,633,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Vipshop Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

