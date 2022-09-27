Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 79,973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

SPCE opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

