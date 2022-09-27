Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.65 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.19. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of 0.91 and a 12-month high of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.04 by 0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

