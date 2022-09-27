VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 359 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VMware Stock Down 1.7 %

VMware stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.71. 1,035,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

