voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Down 14.0 %
NYSE VJET opened at $3.12 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
voxeljet Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.