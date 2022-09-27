VP (LON:VP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock.

VP Stock Down 3.0 %

VP opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 827.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 871.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.13. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 761.77 ($9.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.81).

Get VP alerts:

About VP

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.