Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,452,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.