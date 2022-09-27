WardenSwap (WAD) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

WardenSwap (WAD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. WardenSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WardenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WardenSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
WardenSwap Coin Profile
WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.
WardenSwap Coin Trading
