Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDPSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

