Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $27.53 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.