Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Down 86.3% in September

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WAFDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

