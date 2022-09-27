Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,105. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

