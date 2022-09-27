Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,675. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

