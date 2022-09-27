WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Down 74.7% in September

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WSBCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

