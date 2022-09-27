Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2258 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14.
