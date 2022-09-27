Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2258 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

