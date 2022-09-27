Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Lowered by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 170,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.