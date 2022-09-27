Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 11% against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a market cap of $4.97 million and $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Whole Earth Coin

Whole Earth Coin’s launch date was January 1st, 2021. Whole Earth Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whole Earth Coin is www.wholeearthfoundation.org. The Reddit community for Whole Earth Coin is https://reddit.com/r/WholeEarthFoundation.

Buying and Selling Whole Earth Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Whole Earth Foundation (WEF) proposes to utilize the Whole Earth Access (WEA) platform to connect general citizens (or information providers) and infrastructure service providers by providing access to a database containing detailed information about their infrastructure, and an ecosystem designed to facilitate communication and collaboration.WEC tokens are ERC20 Utility Tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Foundation selected the Ethereum blockchain for its maturity as a decentralized platform offering robust security and access to various development tools.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Earth Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Earth Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whole Earth Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

