Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

