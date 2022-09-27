Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Morgan Stanley

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPLCF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wise in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of OTC:WPLCF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,076. Wise has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

