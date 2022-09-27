WPP (WPP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/16/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

9/12/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48).

9/8/2022 – WPP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.

9/8/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at ING Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/8/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34).

Shares of WPP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 189,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,356. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in WPP by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

