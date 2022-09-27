WPP (WPP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/20/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 9/16/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87).
- 9/12/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48).
- 9/8/2022 – WPP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.
- 9/8/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at ING Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/8/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34).
WPP Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of WPP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 189,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,356. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22.
WPP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
