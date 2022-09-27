XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. XOMA has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

