Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 2,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $623.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,296,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.