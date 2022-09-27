YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 65,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,588. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $962.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.00 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

