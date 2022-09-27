yearn.finance Price Down 2.1% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $301.83 million and $49.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8,231.79 or 0.43118627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 31,630 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders.Core Products:Vaults:Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise.Earn:The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page.Zap:A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve.Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve.Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins.Cover:Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts and/or protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual.Governance:The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

