Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.0090

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $511,433.98 and $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.