102,666 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

