11,035 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 187,606 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

