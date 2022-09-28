125,810 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 23,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

