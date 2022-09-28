13,143 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 150,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,940. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

