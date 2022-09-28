13,143 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 150,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,940. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
