142 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.68.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
