143,346 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $13,914,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $453,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $539,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SDS opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.