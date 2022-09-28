15,514 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after buying an additional 1,057,720 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

