1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $6,606.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

