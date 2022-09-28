1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 2.2%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $11.30. 1,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

