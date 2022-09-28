2,348 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. 115,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $95.36 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

