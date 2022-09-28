2,463 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

