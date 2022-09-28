2,946 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. S&P Global accounts for 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

SPGI traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $310.25 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.