360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 3.6%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.20. 3,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 786,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

360 DigiTech Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.0% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

