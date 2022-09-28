3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.5 %

TGOPY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

