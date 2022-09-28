3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
3i Group Trading Up 1.5 %
TGOPY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.
About 3i Group
