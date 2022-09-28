46,908 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. 56,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

