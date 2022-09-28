625 Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,655 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

