64,977 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

